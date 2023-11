CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Two men’s bodies were found outside a home in the Fultz area of Carter County, Kentucky, State Police tells 13 News.

They say the call came in around 11:20 Tuesday night.

There is no word on what happened before the bodies were found, but the Kentucky State Police say it might have been the result of a “family matter.”

There is no danger to the public, KSP says.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.