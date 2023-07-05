OLIVE HILL, KY (WOWK) – It was a big day for residents of Carter County, Kentucky, as a local landmark moved to its new home!

The Olive Hill caboose was moved from its old location at the John “Hop” Brown Memorial Park on Tom T. Hall Boulevard to the Olive Hill Welcome Center. The caboose will also be renovated inside and out.

On Wednesday morning, the caboose was hitched to a trailer and taken to its new location. The caboose is a former railcar on the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad. It has been in Olive Hill since the 1970s.

“Overjoyed, to be honest with you,” said Olive Hill Welcome Center Director Lisa Conley. “And just so blessed. So, so thankful that we have so many groups that love to work together for the better of our town. And, I mean, it’s honestly – I shed some tears when I saw it coming down Railroad Street.”

The caboose is dedicated to local basketball coach, John “Hop” Brown.