GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to a sexual abuse investigation at a camp in Carter County, Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers were called to Camp Webb, in the Grayson area of Carter County around 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, for a complaint of alleged sexual abuse. Troopers say they went to the camp and spoke to the juvenile victim who gave a statement regarding the alleged incident.

KSP says troopers then spoke to the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Mason Rodgers who allegedly admitted to the accusation. Rodgers was then arrested and charged with sexual abuse – 1st degree, troopers say.

According to KSP, Rodgers was employed as a camp counselor at the time the complaint against him was made, but he is no longer employed by the camp.

Troopers say Rodgers was taken to the Carter County Detention Center following his arrest. The incident remains under investigation by KSP.