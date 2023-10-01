CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Authorities have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man, according to the Carter County Office of Emergency Management.

Officials say James H. Layne, 67, of Olive Hill, was last seen leaving his home on Triangle Lane around 6 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Authorities say he left in a maroon 2004 Chevy pickup truck that has body damage with the right side of the truck bed hanging lower. The tags on the truck are believed to be Kentucky registration “598RYZ,” authorities say.

According to the Carter County Office of Emergency Management, Layne is described as a white male standing approximately 6’2″ with gray hair.

Anyone with any information on Layne’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carter County 911 at 606-474-6222.