OLIVE HILL, KY (WOWK) – A man accused of attacking a police officer in Kentucky earlier this month appeared in court on Tuesday.

According to court records, the case against Wesley Cornell, has been sent to a grand jury. Cornell will stay in jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Cornell was arrested by a SWAT team after an hours-long manhunt and an exchange of gunfire in Lewis County on June 12, 2023. He is accused of firing at an Olive Hill Police officer in his cruiser in Grayson, Kentucky, earlier that day.

The officer was not hit by gunfire, but was injured by the glass that shattered when the bullet from a high-powered rifle hit the glass of his cruiser window, according to Kentucky State Police.

Cornell is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment of police and attempted murder.