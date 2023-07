CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Kentucky man already in custody for unrelated charges had multiple videos depicting child pornography on his phone.

The Kentucky State Police said officials searched Johnny Tolliver’s phone on Monday and found child pornography.

Tolliver was already in the Carter County Detention Center on unrelated charges, the KSP said.

He is facing up to 70 years in prison. Tolliver is charged with a total of 50 counts related to child pornography and sexual abuse, the KSP said.