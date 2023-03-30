CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 14 says authorities arrested a Carter County man on Thursday in relation to a child pornography investigation.

Authorities say KSP and the Ashland Police Department started investigating David Edward Jordan, age 49, after he allegedly shared online photos depicting child sexual abuse.

As a result of the investigation, authorities found, interviewed, and arrested Jordan, according to KSP. Authorities say they also searched an Olive Hill residence, in which they found equipment used to commit the alleged crimes.

KSP says that equipment will be taken to the agency’s forensic team. The investigation is ongoing, according to KSP.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was also involved in this case.