CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man has been arrested for allegedly sending explicit messages to a minor in Carter County, Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a complaint that a man identified as Steven Campbell, 39, was allegedly sending inappropriate messages and pictures to a juvenile. Troopers say they first went to juvenile’s home and spoke with their guardian before interviewing Campbell.

The KSP says following the interview, Campbell was arrested and charged with “procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means,” “unlawful transaction with a minor,” 2nd-degree; and “distribution of obscene matter to minors,” 1st offense.

Troopers say Campbell was taken to the Carter County Detention Center following his arrest.