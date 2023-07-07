GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – One man is going the extra mile, literally, in the name of spreading awareness.

Joe Jackson is making a journey across America on a motorized bicycle in an effort to campaign for people like him. Jackson is terminally ill with aggressive MS and Parkinson’s disease. He says he is riding from Florida to Arizona, meeting with patients like him and advocates.

Jackson says the goal is to shine a light on the importance of proper diagnosis and treatment, even if a condition is complicated. Today, he stopped in Grayson, Kentucky.

“It’s more about going across the country, and I’m also spreading a petition that my ultimate goal is I want a million signatures. I figure with over 100 million people in the United States, a million signatures is not an inconceivable number,” said Jackson.

Jackson says a big motivation for his nationwide ride is his soulmate, who past away last year after she suffered an illness.