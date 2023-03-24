CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A radio communications tower collapsed in Carter County, Kentucky.

Carter County 911 Center Director Joe Lambert says that one of the center’s communications towers located at North Sand Ridge partially collapsed overnight.

The top third of the 180-foot tower fell to the ground.

The tower is used for communications between first responders and dispatchers serving the northern end of Carter County. Lambert says that communications are still functioning but not as well as usual.

Crews are working on a temporary fix to the 20-year-old tower.

Lambert says the 911 center has been leasing the tower for five years. He believes the incident was wind-related.