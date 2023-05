CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Authorities are on the scene after skeletal remains were found in Carter County.

Kentucky State Police tell WOWK 13 News the remains were found along the AA Highway. KSP says the remains were found by two people who were out mushroom hunting over an embankment near the intersection of KY 2.

This is a developing story. WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.