Carter County man charged with strangulation

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Kentucky State Police says that they have arrested and charged a man who choked a woman to the point of passing out during an argument.

They say that on Jan. 23, 2022, KSP received a call about a physical domestic that happened on KY 1910.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they spoke with the victim that says that they and Jimmy Sturgill got into an argument and Sturgill started to choke the victim to the point where they passed out and could not call for help, officials say.

They say that Sturgill had left the residence and went to another location. He then left that location.

Fish and Wildlife caught Sturgill running across a field and placed him under arrest without incident, law enforcement reports.

Sturgill has been charged with Strangulation in the First Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, Fleeing or Evading Police in the Second Degree, on foot, Flagrant Non-Support, and Failure to Appear, according to a press release sent by the Kentucky State Police.

They say that he is being lodged in the Carter County Detention Center.