Carter County Schools delay first day of school due to COVID-19

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Officials with Carter County Schools in Kentucky have delayed the first day of school due to an increase of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children.

According to their official Facebook page, the delay comes as a recommendation from the Carter County Health Department.

Carter County Schools will delay the start of the school year until Monday, August 16.

Officials say no extracurricular activities such as games and practices will be permitted until August 16.

According to the CDC, 37.7% of Carter County residents have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 31.9% of residents are fully vaccinated.

Data of Carter County, Kentucky COVID-19 vaccinations as of Monday, Aug. 2 (Courtesy: CDC)