Catlettsburg businesses see much-needed boost from Labor Day weekend

CATLETTSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Labor Day celebrations are in full swing in Catlettsburg.

Local vendors and business owners say it’s events like these that are huge for their bottom lines.

“Catlettsburg is always a lot of fun on labor day; it’s the place to be,” says Selina Bryant, co-owner of Ghostly Gourmet Products.

Monday marks 54 years for the Catlettsburg Labor Day Parade.

“Our motto this year is ‘tradition brings you home.’ Last year, due to COVID, we couldn’t have the festivities that we’re having today, so we’re all excited,” says Mayor Faith Day of Catlettsburg.

Especially excited are those who rely on these events to earn a living.

“It’s real important, real important, I mean that’s our lifeline. We depend on it, and after last year it was real bad so this year is picking up now, so we’ll be alright,” says Rick Morris, owner of Fannie’s Concessions.

“When you go from not making any money to getting your income back, it’s a big, big help,” says J.D. Green, owner and operator of Casey’s Rides, Inc.

Vendors say even beyond the potential revenue, festivals like these help in another important way:

“We still have a lot of people say, ‘well, we didn’t know you were open,’ you know? So we just like getting our name out there. It’s the time to help all the small businesses now, especially with the past year,” says Kristina Poole, owner of Heavenly Scent Flowers & Gifts.

“There are a lot of business owners in this area that you don’t hear about, and at events like these, it helps you get to know each other and network better,” Bryant says.

While many acknowledge the risk of COVID-19 spreading in situations like these, the general attitude is exuberant.

“Let’s have fun! I’m glad they’re doing this; I am so happy,” says Shana Triplett, who attended the Labor Day Festivities.

The vendors are there all day. There is live music and fireworks in the evening.

The city does have masks and hand sanitizer stations for anyone who wants them.

