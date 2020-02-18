Caught on camera: Robber in wrong place at wrong time

LOUISVILLE, KY (CBS) – Louisville Metro Police Department Police have released surveillance video showing exactly what went down when a masked robber found himself at the wrong place at the wrong time.

The man was arrested after attempting to rob a restaurant with off-duty officers inside, according to police.

According to court documents, Justin Carter walked into Raising Cane’s in the Highlands just before 10 p.m. Saturday wearing a mask and armed with a gun. He then demanded cash from one of the employees.

What he didn’t know is two off-duty Elizabethtown, Kentucky police officers were enjoying date night in a nearby booth. The video shows them jump right into action and chase away the alleged robber.

Carter left the building, and the officers chased after him. He was arrested a block away.

Arrest records say Carter’s firearm was stolen from the Jeffersontown Police Department.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories