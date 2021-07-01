Your Local Election Headquarters

Charles Booker launches another Senate bid in Kentucky

Kentucky

by: Bruce Schreiner, Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) – Democrat Charles Booker has launched another campaign for the U.S. Senate from Kentucky.

The Black former state lawmaker is reprising his “hood to the holler” theme in hopes of building an urban-rural coalition powerful enough to unseat Republican incumbent Rand Paul next year. Booker rose to prominence by touting racial and economic justice themes.

Booker narrowly lost last year’s Democratic primary to an establishment-backed rival, who was trounced by Mitch McConnell in the general election. Booker starts this campaign with more name recognition and a stronger fundraising network. But he’s a decided underdog against Paul, who’s seeking a third term.

