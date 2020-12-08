Nominate a Remarkable Woman

Chiropractor facing sex charges involving juvenile patients

Kentucky

by: Associated Press

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (AP) – Authorities say a Kentucky chiropractor has been arrested on sex charges involving juvenile patients.

News outlets cited police and court records in reporting that 32-year-old Matthew J. Colasanti was charged Monday with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse. He operates Colasanti Chiropractic in Elizabethtown.

An arrest citation says one juvenile told police Colasanti offered to give her a back adjustment on Nov. 25 and then raped her. Another girl said she was touched inappropriately during multiple appointments.

Colasanti was being held at the Hardin County jail. Online records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

