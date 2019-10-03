Chris Stapleton announces benefit concert in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Country singer Chris Stapleton says he’s holding a benefit concert in central Kentucky next spring.

Stapleton plans a concert on April 25 at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington. He said in a statement on Wednesday that he’ll share the stage with Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Yola.

The statement says all proceeds will benefit Stapleton’s Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund, which was established in partnership with the Blue Grass Community Foundation. The fund will support organizations that have a direct impact on Kentucky, with initial grant distributions focusing on music and arts education.

It will be the first concert held at Kroger Field, which is home to Kentucky’s football team.

