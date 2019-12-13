Christmas in the park helps keep area kids warm

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) – With winter weather, being outside without warm clothing can lead to several issues, especially with children.

This holiday season the Boyd County Fiscal Court along with local businesses are making sure each child in their area keeps warm with the first annual Christmas in the Park.

The event brought in a large crowd at Armco Park in Ashland, KY and an even larger donation of coats than years past. Visitors travelled through the park to see the holiday-decorated shelters sure to bring out the Christmas cheer.

Boyd County Fiscal Court members were accepting donations of new or old coats to benefit children in the Court Appointed Special Advocates program.

Boyd County judge-executive, Eric Chaney tells us that community involvement has grown this past year. Christmas time brings together the community and celebrates the season of giving.

Christmas time is about giving and it’s what… we can play our little part. Government has a little niche that they can play and this is one of them. Bottom line is (that) I’m blessed. We have the greatest team in the state of Kentucky. I’d put them up against anybody. Eric Chaney

The Summit Elementary School staff and students created a “Willy Wonka Wonderland” inspired by a book the students read within the past month. The school’s staff tell us that they see kids without coats every day, so they quickly made their move and brought all eyes to their shelter.

