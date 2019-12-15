Christmas Miracle: Teen gets new heart, kidney

LEXINGTON, Ky. (CNN) – A Kentucky family got the best holiday present they could wish – for a new heart and kidney.

17-year-old Marquis Davis desperately needed both.

His mother, Sherri Withrow has many of her belongings packed into her white KIA because this Christmas, New Year’s and more days to come, she’ll be spending her time at Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati.

“I’ve got enough clothes that’ll last me for 3 months or probably more,” Withrow said. “My car is a hotel! Christmas this year is the best I ever had.”

She says that truthfully because her son received two special Christmas presents this year – the new heart and kidney Marquis waited for a year and four months to receive.

“She goes yeah we have a heart and kidney for Marquis,” Withrow said. “So immediately I dropped the phone and said what!”

It’s a relief Sherri has felt many times before. At just five days old, Marquis had open-heart surgery. At three years old, he had his first heart transplant.

“It was scary and I was like Lord please let him live,” Withrow said.

All of this happened after Marquis was diagnosed with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, which showed the left side of his heart was underdeveloped.

“Really he’s been fighting all his life back and forth, and up and down, from Lexington to Cincinnati, back and forth, doctors appointments, blood work,” Withrow said.

In 2018, he was told he’d need a heart and kidney transplant. About a total of 17 hours of surgery later, he has two new organs.

“It’s the best Christmas gift I could ever get. I didn’t think it would come so soon,” Withrow said.

Now, his mother says the Christmas Angel has only one question in mind.

Withrow said her son asked, “He said are you going to call school, I have to graduate!”

Just as he got up from the bed right after surgery, he plans to get up and walk at graduation.

“I’ve prayed and cried prayed and cried,” Withrow said.

Nationally there are more than 113,000 people awaiting an organ transplant, almost 2,000 of which are children under 18.

