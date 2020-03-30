Churches switch to “drive-in” services during COVID-19 pandemic

WURTLAND, K.Y. (WOWK) – Churches across the nation have either closed their doors completely or have been offering video streaming services during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. While some churches still offer these services they are also experimenting with social distancing.

Some church members feel that the services aren’t the same without active worship. Wurtland Church of God pastor Chester Keathley and his wife Renee are following in the footsteps of other churches by offering “drive-in” services.

We thought ‘well, we’ll try the drive-in because everybody’s doing a drive-in.’ We didn’t know how it would go. We posted on our live stream, people (were) like ‘ I want to come, I want to come.’ Chester Keathley

The services, unlike normal worship, consists of either staying in a vehicle or practicing social distancing with other members.

The church requires that each vehicle leave one parking space on each side to maintain at least a 6-foot space. The church is asking those who get out of vehicles to maintain a safe distance of at least 6 feet from other attendees.





Pastor Chester Keathley preaching outside of the Wurtland Church of God. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

While the services may seem a little unorthodox, the church leaders feel that given the situation, this is one of the best alternatives.

To me, I’ve missed seeing all these faces. I know every one of our members. I shake their hand every single Sunday. Having them out there, I get to see them, I get to wave at them. That’s just awesome to be able to do that. Chester Keathley

The drive-in idea allows for open worship while still practicing social distancing and safe habits.