Churchgoers sue Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear over virus outbreak measures

In this Sunday, March 29, 2020, photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., to provide an update on the novel coronavirus. Beshear announced a new order Monday, March 30 instructing Kentucky residents to avoid traveling to other states in another aggressive step to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — A group of churchgoers from northern Kentucky is suing Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

They say in a federal suit the state’s prohibition on in-person church services violates the Constitution. They attended an in-person church service near Louisville on Easter.

State police placed notices on the cars at Maryville Baptist Church during the service, ordering the churchgoers to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Beshear has banned mass gatherings in Kentucky during the outbreak, and said church gatherings are no different. The plaintiffs also argued in the suit they don’t show symptoms of the virus so they should not have to quarantine.

