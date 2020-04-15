Churchgoers sue Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear over virus outbreak measures

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — A group of churchgoers from northern Kentucky is suing Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
They say in a federal suit the state’s prohibition on in-person church services violates the Constitution. They attended an in-person church service near Louisville on Easter.
State police placed notices on the cars at Maryville Baptist Church during the service, ordering the churchgoers to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Beshear has banned mass gatherings in Kentucky during the outbreak, and said church gatherings are no different. The plaintiffs also argued in the suit they don’t show symptoms of the virus so they should not have to quarantine.
