November 25 2021 12:00 am

Columbia Gas of Kentucky to increase natural gas price 33.8%

Kentucky

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – SEPTEMBER 20: In this photo illustration, A gas flame is seen on a domestic cooker on September 20, 2021 in London, England. Rising prices of natural gas in the UK have pushed several energy suppliers out of business this year, with other industries warning of knock-on effects, such as the production of carbon dioxide, which is widely used by the food and drink industry. (Photo illustration by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK)—According to a press release, Columbia Gas of Kentucky customers will see a price increase effective November 29, 2021.

Columbia Gas of Kentucky’s new gas supply cost will reflect an increase from $5.4029 per Mcf (1,000 cubic feet) to $7.2298 per Mcf. This is a 33.8% increase.

The company says it adjusts its gas supply cost every quarter to reflect current market conditions and that the market price for natural gas has increased recently. This new supply cost will remain in effect until the next scheduled cost adjustment, which will take place in March of 2022.

Those who have questions about their bill can find information on Columbia Gas of Kentucky’s website.

