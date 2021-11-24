Columbia Gas of Kentucky to increase natural gas price 33.8%

LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK)—According to a press release, Columbia Gas of Kentucky customers will see a price increase effective November 29, 2021.
Columbia Gas of Kentucky’s new gas supply cost will reflect an increase from $5.4029 per Mcf (1,000 cubic feet) to $7.2298 per Mcf. This is a 33.8% increase.
The company says it adjusts its gas supply cost every quarter to reflect current market conditions and that the market price for natural gas has increased recently. This new supply cost will remain in effect until the next scheduled cost adjustment, which will take place in March of 2022.
Those who have questions about their bill can find information on Columbia Gas of Kentucky’s website.
