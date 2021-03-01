Columbia Gas of KY approved for gas cost adjustment

LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky Public Service Commission has approved Columbia Gas of Kentucky for its most recent gas cost adjustment.

The company says effective today, March 1, its gas supply cost will be at $4.4128 per Mcf (1,000 cubic feet), which is a 3.74% increase from last quarter. Officials with the company say the price represents “an expected seasonal increase.” It will remain in effect until the next scheduled adjustment, which takes place in June. The quarterly adjustments are made to reflect current market conditions.

According to Columbia Gas of Kentucky, natural gas companies do not earn a profit on their gas commodity cost, and Columbia Gas of Kentucky passes the cost along to the customers without markup. They say their customers’ monthly bill is comprised of the gas supply cost, which includes interstate pipeline charges, the commodity cost and storage costs, and the delivery cost, which includes the cost of delivering gas to the customer through the company’s pipeline infrastructure along with any repair, 24-hour emergency service, line inspection, or similar costs. More information on billing is available on the company’s website.

Columbia gas is also offering financial assistance and flexible payment plans for customers who are experiencing financial hardships due to the pandemic. Some customers may also qualify for assistance through the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund. The company says some low-income customers may also qualify for federal assistance and can call 1-800-244-2275.