‘Community is not just local’; eastern Kentuckians ‘fill the bus’ for tornado victims

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The devastating tornado that destroyed homes, belongings, and killed at least 50 people led other communities across the state to ask the question “What can we do to help?”

Less than 24-hours after hearing the tragic news, a local offroad group, “Rush Cartel” immediately went to work. Located 5 hours away in Boyd County, Kentucky the group began asking for donations to “Fill the Bus” and the community’s response was not what they were expecting.

It’s just been unreal. We didn’t expect this… like we figured we might get this half full, but within forty minutes it was almost packed full. Steven Newsome, Rush Cartel Member

Families in western Kentucky are having to deal with the aftermath of the #tornados that destroyed homes and killed loved ones.

One community in EASTERN Kentucky is sending help #ASAP!

Group members say the overall community support has been amazing. They were able to fill the bus and also load extra supplies on two trailers.

When asked why they decided to help, several donors said “it’s the right thing to do.”

When this hit, we all wanted to get together and help their community. Bobbi Wilburn, Grayson, Kentucky resident

Thousands of essential items were donated Sunday afternoon, including canned food, water, clothes, blankets, and other household items.

Even though these families are on opposite sides of the Commonwealth, members of this group say “community” is not just local.

