Company lays off miners after hiring them from Blackjewel

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) – A coal producer that purchased multiple Kentucky mines and hired workers from a now-bankrupt company has laid some of the miners off.

State Rep. Angie Hatton said miners told her Friday that Kopper Glo, the company that purchased mines from Blackjewel LLC., has idled its mines until at least Dec. 26. The company told around 100 non-salaried employees that they would likely be re-hired after Christmas if the company could find a buyer for large coal reserves it’s trying to sell.

The miners previously worked for Blackjewell, which laid workers off with little notice, issued them bad checks and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

