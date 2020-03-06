Coronavirus confirmed in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) – A case of the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19 has been confirmed in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced today.

Governor Andy Beshear says the person who tested positive is in Lexington and is being treated in isolation. The results came back today from a test kit sent to a state lab.

“The overall threat to Kentuckians is still low. We as a state are going to take every necessary action to protect our people,” Beshear says.

Beshear says he filed a state of emergency so Kentucky could have every tool needed to address the issue. The state has also activated the emergency operations center at level four, which is the lowest level.

“This is the type of information that gets out there fast and we wanted to make sure we can present it in the appropriate way to where people are told you shouldn’t be scared,” Beshear said in a press conference. “We expected this. We’re ready for it. We will respond to it. We will get through it together. Practice good hygiene and look out for one another.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories