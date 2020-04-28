Coronavirus in Kentucky: 12 additional deaths, 230 new cases confirmed

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is confirming 230 new cases and 12 additional deaths in Kentucky for a total of 4,375 cases and 224 confirmed deaths and one probable COVID-19 related death. He says some of these new cases could have come in over the weekend as some labs do not report during the weekend. Beshear asks people across the state to light their homes green, the color of compassion and renewal, in memory of those who have died from the virus.

The governor also says 1,617 Kentuckians have recovered from their illness and 52,411 tests have been conducted throughout the state. He says the state now has 13 drive-thru testing locations.

Beshear says the total of unemployment claims filed in March still waiting to be processed has decreased significantly with just more than 37,000 left to process.

He also says the state is also asking employers to make plans for teleworking when possible, wearing face masks, temperature and health checks, closing common areas, limiting face-to-face meetings, hand washing and sanitizing stations, and plans for testing and contact tracing as businesses begin planning for reopening. Beshear asks employers to make accommodations for those who are most at risk, such as teleworking.

