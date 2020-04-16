Coronavirus in Kentucky: 5 p.m. update from Gov. Beshear

In this March 13, 2020 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear discusses developments in Kentucky regarding the new coronavirus in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear ordered bars and restaurant dine-in services to close in another aggressive step to contain the new coronavirus as the state reported its first death linked to the illness.(AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a daily update on COVID-18 in the Bluegrass State at 5 p.m.

Yesterday, Beshear said the state reported 88 new cases and seven additional deaths for a total of 2,291 COVID-19 cases and 122 deaths in Kentucky as of April 15, 2020. He also said a total of 862 Kentuckians have recovered from their illness.

Beshear gave an update on the Kroger testing partnership yesterday, saying the program is bringing new testing into the state, with 100 tested the first day, more than 180 tested yesterday and about 155 tested as of the governor’s press briefing Wednesday. The Kentucky National Guard also announced the potential field hospital using the Louisville Fairgrounds Convention and Exposition Center is operational should there be an overflow of cases in the Louisville area.

Beshear says the state is working thoughtfully with Indiana and Ohio to make plans for when the time for reopening the states comes to move forward without causing any potential resurgence of the virus. He says the three states’ plans to combat the virus have been very similar so far, and they feel it would be best to work together when it is safe to begin returning to normalcy.

