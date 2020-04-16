FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a daily update on COVID-18 in the Bluegrass State at 5 p.m.
Yesterday, Beshear said the state reported 88 new cases and seven additional deaths for a total of 2,291 COVID-19 cases and 122 deaths in Kentucky as of April 15, 2020. He also said a total of 862 Kentuckians have recovered from their illness.
Beshear gave an update on the Kroger testing partnership yesterday, saying the program is bringing new testing into the state, with 100 tested the first day, more than 180 tested yesterday and about 155 tested as of the governor’s press briefing Wednesday. The Kentucky National Guard also announced the potential field hospital using the Louisville Fairgrounds Convention and Exposition Center is operational should there be an overflow of cases in the Louisville area.
Beshear says the state is working thoughtfully with Indiana and Ohio to make plans for when the time for reopening the states comes to move forward without causing any potential resurgence of the virus. He says the three states’ plans to combat the virus have been very similar so far, and they feel it would be best to work together when it is safe to begin returning to normalcy.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Trump unveils 3-phase plan to reopen economy
- Gov. Justice addresses COVID-19 testing in nursing and rehabilitation centers
- West Virginia budget deficit balloons during Coronavirus
- Coronavirus in Kentucky: 5 p.m. update from Gov. Beshear
- Pedestrian struck, killed in Floyd County, KY
- WV Gov. Jim Justice updates the state on coronavirus at 4:15 p.m.
- King’s Daughters, Our Lady of Bellefonte make plans for possible coronavirus surge facility
- Coronavirus in Ohio: Some businesses to reopen May 1, DeWine says
- Kanawha County, City of Charleston challenge state Bureau for Public Health retail customer limits
- US jobless claims top 22 million as Trump reveals economic recovery plan