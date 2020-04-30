Coronavirus in Kentucky: 5 p.m. update from Gov. Beshear

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.

Yesterday, the governor confirmed 184 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 4,539. He also confirmed 10 additional deaths related to the virus, bringing that total to 235.

Beshear presented yesterday what he described as a general phased-in approach for businesses to open in May. He said in order to open, the businesses must be able to adhere to the 10 rules to safe re-opening. Beshear also said the schedule is contingent on residents being able to observe social distancing and sanitizing standards. Phase one will not include certain businesses including restaurants and day cares.

Today the governor is expected to present the final requirements for those businesses allowed to re-open May 11, which includes non-essential manufacturing, construction, vehicle or vessel dealerships, professional services (return 50% of staff), horse racing (no-fans) and pet grooming/boarding.

