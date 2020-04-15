FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a daily update on COVID-18 in the Bluegrass State at 5 p.m.
Yesterday, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, he confirmed 177 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the state’s total to 2,210. Beshear also confirmed yesterday, 11 additional deaths, including the state’s first healthcare worker.
He also said more than 653 Kentuckians have recovered from their illness.
Beshear said yesterday the state still needs personal protective equipment and asked residents to continue to donate PPE to Kentucky healthcare workers on the coronavirus’ front lines. Those who wish to donate can call 1-833-GIVE-PPE.
Beshear also announced the Team Kentucky Fund, which helps residents in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, received a $1 million donation from the Kentucky Colonels.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- West Virginia confirms two new COVID-19 related deaths
- Helplines available for anyone experiencing anxiety, depression during COVID-19
- WATCH LIVE: White House coronavirus task force to hold daily briefing
- Police seek suspect in Scioto County robbery
- Coronavirus in Kentucky 5 p.m. update from Gov. Beshear
- More freeze warnings Wednesday night – Thursday morning
- Kanawha County confirms new COVID-19 case, total rises to 93
- 103-year-old Kentucky woman survives coronavirus infection
- Boyd County confirms two new COVID-19 cases, brings total to 27
- SSI recipients will receive automatic COVID-19 stimulus payments