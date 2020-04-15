Coronavirus in Kentucky 5 p.m. update from Gov. Beshear

In this Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the novel coronavirus during a media conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a daily update on COVID-18 in the Bluegrass State at 5 p.m.

Yesterday, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, he confirmed 177 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the state’s total to 2,210. Beshear also confirmed yesterday, 11 additional deaths, including the state’s first healthcare worker.

He also said more than 653 Kentuckians have recovered from their illness.

Beshear said yesterday the state still needs personal protective equipment and asked residents to continue to donate PPE to Kentucky healthcare workers on the coronavirus’ front lines. Those who wish to donate can call 1-833-GIVE-PPE.

Any person, company or agency with #PPE should donate immediately. Dial 833-GIVE-PPE or visit https://t.co/qMP20hjCs3. Donations are also accepted at all 16 Kentucky State Police posts. Thank you. #Togetherky #HealthyatHome #TeamKentucky #Patriot pic.twitter.com/wPEzTk2oEC — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 13, 2020

Beshear also announced the Team Kentucky Fund, which helps residents in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, received a $1 million donation from the Kentucky Colonels.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories