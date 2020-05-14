Coronavirus in Kentucky: 5 p.m. update scheduled from Gov. Beshear

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 and the plan to continue “Healthy at Work” at 5 p.m.
Yesterday, Beshear confirmed 227 new cases and five additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 7,080 positive cases and 326 deaths. The governor also reported 2,649 Kentuckians have recovered from their illness and a total of 117,395 people have been tested across the state. He also says the number of drive-thru testing sites continues to grow across the state, and those wishing to sign up for the testing through the Kroger partnership can do so online.
Monday, Beshear announced a 10-year-old had been diagnosed with the pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome related to the coronavirus. Yesterday, he said the child is improving and is no longer intubated. Dr. Steven Stack says parents with concerns regarding the pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome can call Kentucky’s Pediatric COVID-19 Helpline at 1-800-722-5725.
