Coronavirus in Kentucky: Beshear gives daily update on COVID-19 at 5 p.m.

In this Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the novel coronavirus during a media conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at 5 p.m.

Yesterday the governor confirmed a total of 5,934 Kentucky residents have tested positive, with 159 new cases today. He also confirmed eight new COVID-19 related deaths. 2,125 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

He also said testing at Green River Correctional Complex is complete and the numbers came in lower than previously announced. In total, 339 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus, he says. Of the 50 staff members who also tested positive, 17 have recovered and returned to work.

