FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at 5 p.m.
Yesterday the governor confirmed a total of 5,934 Kentucky residents have tested positive, with 159 new cases today. He also confirmed eight new COVID-19 related deaths. 2,125 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
He also said testing at Green River Correctional Complex is complete and the numbers came in lower than previously announced. In total, 339 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus, he says. Of the 50 staff members who also tested positive, 17 have recovered and returned to work.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Huntington looking forward: fixing up older properties
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Cases continue to rise
- Coronavirus in Kentucky: Beshear gives daily update on COVID-19 at 5 p.m.
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Kanawha County active COVID-19 cases equal to closed cases
- Pleas for more Covid-19 help from Congress; more parks to re-open
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice to give an update on plans for reopening WV
- National Day of Prayer celebrated with drive-in service
- Kanawha County Sheriff searching for missing woman and one-year-old
- Bear activity on the upswing in Kentucky
- Justice Department dropping criminal case against ex-Trump adviser Flynn