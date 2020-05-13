Coronavirus in Kentucky: Beshear set to give 5 p.m. update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 and the plans to reopen the state at 5 p.m.
Yesterday Beshear confirmed 191 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 6,853. The state also recorded 10 new COVID-19-related deaths. A total of 2,546 Kentuckians have recovered.
The governor also said a teenager in the Bluegrass State is currently fighting pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome related to the coronavirus.
This 16-year-old joins the 10-year-old announced Monday. Dr. Steven Stack says while the 10-year-old remains on a respirator, the child has shown some improvement.
Stack says pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome shows some similarities to Kawasaki disease but affects the body differently.
