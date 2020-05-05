Coronavirus in Kentucky: Daily 5 p.m. update from Gov. Beshear

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.

Yesterday, the governor confirmed 163 new COVID-19 bringing the total to 5,245, and eight additional deaths, bringing the total to 261. He also said 1,921 Kentucky residents have recovered from the coronavirus.

Even with a greater amount of testing, Beshear said the numbers are still on the decline. He said the numbers are where they are because of all the steps all Kentuckians have taken to keep The Bluegrass State safe.

This week, Kentucky will have 17 sites where residents can receive testing for the coronavirus. Beshear also announced a new testing partnership with St. Elizabeth Healthcare that will open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., May 11 until at least May 15. More information on the testing sites and who is eligible for testing here.

Dr. Steven Stack says the second stage of the state’s healthcare re-opening will begin Wednesday, including elective outpatient and ambulatory procedures.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories