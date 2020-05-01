Coronavirus in Kentucky: Daily update from Gov. Beshear

In this Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the novel coronavirus during a media conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.

Yesterday, Beshear confirmed 174 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 4,708. He also confirmed five additional deaths related to the virus, bringing the total to 240.

Beshear said yesterday 1,675 Kentuckians have 1,675 recovered from the virus. He also says a total of 56,611 tests have been conducted throughout the state.

Kentuckians can now use SNAP benefits for online grocery purchases from Walmart and Amazon, according to the governor.

As businesses begin to reopen, Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Kentucky Department for Health and Family Services said he has received several questions regarding public pools. During yesterday’s briefing, he said these will not be opening in May and possibly June as following the guidelines for social distancing and cleaning are not possible. This also includes apartment complex pools.

