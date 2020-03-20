Coronavirus in Kentucky: Daily update from Gov. Beshear

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear provides a daily update on the state of COVID-19 in Kentucky.
According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services website state’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 47. An additional case not included in the total is a Kentucky resident who has tested positive and is currently in New York.
Yesterday, Beshear clarified an earlier order on social gatherings today. He says he’s closing any time of social gatherings, which included all types of government gatherings, festivals and church services. He signed an executive order clarifying this order today.
Those who need unemployment benefits can file a claim at kcc.ky.gov. Beshear says he wants everyone who qualifies for benefits, apply.
He also asks all residents who qualify for Medicaid and other assistance, applies. More information can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov. Residents can call 1-855-459-6328 for more assistance with Medicaid. Those needing help with any of the other state assistance programs can call 1-855-306-8959
Beshear has continued to ask Kentuckians to remain calm, practice good hygiene and work together to curb the spread of the virus. In yesterday’s press conference, he also provided information on ways to talk to children about the coronavirus.
The governor has also asked anyone who is well but nervous about COVID-19 or feeling ill but would not normally seek healthcare to call the state’s hotline at 1-800-722-5725. Beshear says anyone looking for information about the coronavirus in Kentucky can visit the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services website or call the hotline.
