Coronavirus in Kentucky: Five additional deaths, 174 new cases reported

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirms 174 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 4,708. He also confirmed five additional deaths related to the virus, bringing the total to 240. He asks Kentuckians to again light their homes green in memory of those who have died from the virus.

Beshear also says Kentuckians have 1,675 recovered from the virus. He also says a total of 56,611 tests have been conducted throughout the state.

The governor says for Healthy at Work to begin, businesses must follow ten steps for reopening to keep employees and customers safe:

Continue to telework where possible

Phase returns to work rather than all starting at once

Onsite temperature and health checks

Universal masks and any other necessary PPE

Close common areas

Enforce social distancing

Limit face-to-face meetings

provide sanitizer and hand washing stations

Allow for special accommodations

Have a testing plan

Adjutant General Haldane Lamberton also announced a fly-over tomorrow, Friday, May 1, from the Kentucky Air National Guard to honor front line workers across the state.

As businesses begin to reopen, Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Kentucky Department for Health and Family Services says he has received several questions regarding public pools. He says these will not be opening in May and possibly June as following the guidelines for social distancing and cleaning are not possible. This also includes apartment complex pools.

Beshear says Kentuckians can now use SNAP benefits for online grocery purchases from Walmart and Amazon.

The governor is also reminding Kentuckians to fill out the Census as it will help determine how much funding Kentucky can receive to assist with relief from the virus, as well as help several children’s programs throughout the state.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories