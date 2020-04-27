Coronavirus in Kentucky: Food City employee tests positive for virus

PRESTONBURG, KY (WOWK) – A Food City employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Floyd County Health Department.

The part-time employee only worked for five hours Saturday, April 25, 2020, according to the Health Department. The department notes if you have 30 minutes of contact closer than 6-feet with anyone at the deli on this day, you should watch for signs and symptoms of the virus.

The store has since completed two deep-level cleanings, one of which was done by a professional company, as recommended by the Center for Disease Control.

