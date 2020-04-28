Coronavirus in Kentucky: Gov. Beshear to give 5 p.m. update in Bluegrass State

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give a daily update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at 5 p.m. Today’s briefing also includes a planned DIY mask tutorial from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services according to the governor’s Facebook page.

Yesterday, the governor confirmed 87 new COVID-19 cases in the state and one probably new case, bringing the official state to 4,146. He also announced five additional deaths related to the virus. 1,521 Kentuckians have recovered from their illness

Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, provided more information on Phase 1 of the state’s healthcare re-opening today. He says the entire rule for healthcare providers can be viewed at govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19. They said all re-opening can be stopped in the case of a COVID-19 surge and healthcare providers who do not have the supplies and resources to follow the state guidelines should not re-open.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories