Coronavirus in Kentucky: Gov. Beshear to give ‘Healthy at Work’ update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving a daily update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at 5 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020.

Yesterday, the governor said the state’s travel ban will expire and Kentuckians will be able to begin gathering in groups of 10 people or less May 22 as people prepare for Memorial Day weekend.

Beshear urged people to follow guidelines while gathering, including washing hands frequently, keeping six feet apart, wear masks when near people outside of your household, be cautious with food and drink including avoiding potlucks. The governor also urges those who are elderly and most vulnerable to the virus not to attend any of these gatherings as he says it is still unsafe for them to be in groups of any size.

He also confirmed 199 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 7,225 positive cases and 328 deaths. 2,712 Kentuckians have recovered from their illness and 121,246 people across the state have been tested for the virus as of Thursday, May 14, 2020.

