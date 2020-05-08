Coronavirus in Kentucky: More details from Gov. Beshear as plans to reopen begin

In this Sunday, March 29, 2020, photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., to provide an update on the novel coronavirus. Beshear announced a new order Monday, March 30 instructing Kentucky residents to avoid traveling to other states in another aggressive step to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an udate on COVID-19 and reopening the Bluegrass State at approximately 5 p.m.

Yesterday, the governor confirmed 208 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 6,128 positive cases and 294 deaths. He also said 2,177 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus and 81,391 people have been tested across the state.

Beshear also announced the next phase of reopening the state will include allowing restaurants to open limited indoor capacity at 33% May 22. They can also begin outdoor dining this date if they can provide proper safety precautions in guidelines from the CDC and the Healthy at Work order. The decision came in consultation with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Ohio’s plan includes opening indoor dining May 21.

The state also continues to ramp up testing. Beshear said the state has the capacity for about 30,000 tests per week and has new partners joining the state for this testing. He said a large part of Healthy at Work will include testing for those who are ill or showing symptoms of COVID-19. He hopes these new partnerships will allow the state to test up to 40,000 people per week.

