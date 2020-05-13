Coronavirus in Kentucky: Number of Kentuckians tested for COVID-19 rises as ‘Healthy at Work’ continues

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says today begins phase three of reopening healthcare in the state. He says with more people starting to go back to work, “Healthy at Work” becomes even more important to ensure safe environments for employees. He also recommends employers should phase in the number of people returning to work and to have those who can continue teleworking.

Beshear confirmed 227 new cases and five additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 7,080 positive cases and 326 deaths. He again asks people across the state to light their homes green in memory of those who have died from the virus.

The governor also reported 2,649 Kentuckians have recovered from their illness and a total of 117,395 people have been tested across the state. He also says the number of drive-thru testing sites continues to grow across the state, and those wishing to sign up for the testing through the Kroger partnership can do so online.

While today’s number of new cases is slightly higher, the governor says he believes the state has reached a plateau in cases as testing across the state continues to grow. Beshar also says several of the cases are being reported among families, including several children in Warren County.

Monday, Beshear announced a 10-year-old had been diagnosed with the pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome related to the coronavirus. Today, he says the child is improving and is no longer intubated. Dr. Steven Stack says parents with concerns regarding the pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome can call Kentucky’s Pediatric COVID-19 Helpline at 1-800-722-5725.

Beshear also announced the state has named Cookie Crews as the new Commissioner for the Department of Corrections. Crews is originally from Hardy in Pike County, Kentucky.

