Coronavirus in Kentucky: Outdoor dining, limited indoor dining to open May 22

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the next phase of reopening the state will include allowing restaurants to open limited indoor capacity at 33% May 22. They can also begin outdoor dining this date if they can provide proper safety precautions in guidelines from the CDC and the Healthy at Work order. The decision came in consultation with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Ohio’s plan includes opening indoor dining May 21.

The governor confirms 208 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 6,128 positive cases and 294 deaths. The governor again asks people across the Bluegrass State to light their homes green in memory of those who have died from the virus and to show solidarity with their loved ones in their time of loss.

He also say 2,177 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus and 81,391 people have been tested for the virus. Beshear believes the number of people tested may be higher as some labs have not reported all negative cases.

The governor reminds people across the state to continue being cautious and follow guidelines to protect themselves and others as young people can also contract and spread the virus. He says several of the new cases from today include young adults and teenagers as well as a three-year-old.

He says he hopes to allow groups of 10 people or less to begin gathering by May 25, and June 1 is the current target date for opening movie theaters and fitness centers, given the facilities will be able to follow the CDC guidelines. June 11 is the scheduled update for reopening campgrounds.

Beshear says June 15 is the goal for having a safe plan for reopening childcare with significantly reduced and monitored capacity and possibly outdoor, low-touch youth sports.

In July, Beshear hopes Phase Three of reopening can include allowing groups of 50 people or less. He says any peaks in the coronavirus could easily cause the plan to pause.

The state continues to ramp up testing across the state. Beshear says the state has the capacity for about 30,000 tests per week and has new partners joining the state for this testing. He says a large part of Healthy at Work will include testing for those who are ill or showing symptoms of COVID-19. He hopes these new partnerships will allow the state to test up to 40,000 people per week.

Beshear says by tonight 7,500 more unemployment claims will be cleared so those who filed can begin receiving payments. He says this will bring the total of claims yet to be processed to 14,000. He says this last group may be challenging to process as it includes possible duplicates, employer challenges and potential fraudulent claims.

FEMA is sending a supply of PPE to all Medicaid-approved and Medicare-approved nursing homes across the state, according to the governor.

