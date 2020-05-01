Coronavirus in Kentucky: State continues to ramp up testing

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirms 177 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 4,879. He also confirms eight additional deaths related to the virus, bringing the total to 248. Beshear is asking people across the Bluegrass state to light their homes green in honor of those who have died from the virus.

Beshear says 1,752 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. He also says a total of 57,648 tests have been conducted throughout the state.

Beshear says partnerships with Kroger, Walgreens and Walmart have increased the state’s ability to test more Kentuckians each week. While the total numbers do continue to rise, Beshear says he still believes the state has reached a plateau of cases as the average number of new cases per day has not spiked significantly as the number of people tested per day increases.

Kroger testing locations in Ashland, Lexington, Louisville and Bowling Green still have available appointments for testing. The governor says he wants to see this, as well as the state’s other partnerships, continue to grow each day. He hopes to get Kentucky to a point where the state can perform potentially 30,000 tests a week and make availability more widespread throughout the state.

Beshear also says the state is working with Kentuckians to fix issues in their initial filing claims for unemployment so people can finally receive their claims. He says there are instances where the correct boxes were not checked and some where employers are challenging claims.

