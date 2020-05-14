Coronavirus in Kentucky: Travel ban to expire prior to Memorial Day weekend

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the state’s travel ban will expire and Kentuckians will be able to begin gathering in groups of 10 people or less May 22 as people prepare for Memorial Day weekend. For gatherings, this date has been moved up from the original scheduled plan to begin May 25.

Beshear urges people to follow guidelines while gathering, including washing hands frequently, keeping six feet apart, wear masks when near people outside of your household, be cautious with food and drink including avoiding potlucks. The governor also urges those who are elderly and most vulnerable to the virus not to attend any of these gatherings as he says it is still unsafe for them to be in groups of any size.

“I trust we can do this right and we can do this safely with proper guidance,” Beshear says. “I trust you. You’ve done a really good job so far; just be thoughtful.”

The governor confirmed 199 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 7,225 positive cases and 328 deaths. Beshear again asks people across the Commonwealth to show compassion for the families of those who have died from the virus by lighting their homes green.

He also says 2,712 Kentuckians have recovered from their illness and 121,246 people across the state have been tested for the virus.

Beshear says as “Healthy at Work” continues to restart the state’s economy, it is important for Kentuckians to remember the ten rules set in place for reopening:

Continue telework where positive

Phased returns to work

Onsite temperature and health checks

Universal masks and any other necessary PPE

Close common areas such as waiting areas, break rooms and cafeterias

Enforce social distancing

Limit face-to-face meetings

Make sanitizer and hand washing stations available

Make special accommodations for those most vulnerable

Have a COVID-19 testing plan

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman says $3 million has been raised for the Team Kentucky Fund. The money will provide assistance for Kentuckians severely impacted by the pandemic. Kentucky’s Public Protection Cabinet oversees the fund. Beshear also says 88% of claims have now been processed and the remaining 12% are being processed, but some of those remaining may have additional steps to take.

