Coronavirus in Kentucky update from Gov. Beshear

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is providing a daily update on coronavirus in the Bluegrass State.

Yesterday, Beshear said Kentucky is beginning its surge of increased cases and says the month of April will be critical in continuing to make a difference on COVID-19’s impact on the state.

Beshear confirmed 93 new cases of COVID-19 in the state yesterday bringing the state’s total to 680 positive cases, and two additional deaths bringing the total deaths in the state to 20.

The governor also said Kentucky’s National Guard is being deployed to assist with food banks.

With the first of the month and the first time rent is due since Kentucky’s nonessential businesses were closed and many people across the state have had to file for unemployment, Beshear reminded Kentuckians that it is currently illegal in the commonwealth to evict tenants for inability to pay rent. However, he says those who are able to pay rent still need to do so.

