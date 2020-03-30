Coronavirus in Kentucky: update from Gov. Beshear

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is updating the Bluegrass State on the status of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Yesterday, he confirmed 45 new COVID-19 cases for the state. Beshear also asks Kentucky mayors to close down golf courses that are not following social distancing guidelines. He said if Kentucky’s outdoor facilities are to remain open, everyone there must practice social distancing.

This also applies to retail stores and all other establishments, Beshear said yesterday. If too many people enter the store, he says the doors should be closed until enough of the customers leave. He also advises residents who see too many vehicles in a parking lot to come back later.

Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said yesterday he’s received reports of Kentucky churches still continuing to hold services. He says this must stop.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 should always work with their local health department, Stack says, with self-isolation recommendations and determining who the resident could have exposed.

