Coronavirus in Kentucky: Updates from Gov. Beshear

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear provides a daily update on the state of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services website state’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 35. An additional case not included in the total is a Kentucky resident who has tested positive and is currently in New York.

Yesterday, Beshear announced that all certifications for recipients of public assistance such as SNAPS and Medicaid will be extended for three months. Beshear says anyone who is now unemployed due to business closures will also be able to sign up for Medicaid

Beshear has continued to ask Kentuckians to remain calm, practice good hygiene and work together to curb the spread of the virus. In yesterday’s press conference, he also provided information on ways to talk to children about the coronavirus.

The governor has also asked anyone who is well but nervous about COVID-19 or feeling ill but would not normally seek healthcare to call the state’s hotline at 1-800-722-5725. Beshear says anyone looking for information about the coronavirus in Kentucky can visit the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services website or call the hotline.

