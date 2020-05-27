Corps Campgrounds set to open in Kentucky and Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The campgrounds in Kentucky and Virginia managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington District, will reopen June 11, 2020, in alignment with states phased reopening plan.

State and concessionaire operated campgrounds at Corps lakes have their own policies in place. The Huntington District recommends that the public contact these entities directly for their operating status.

The Corps is committed to the health and safety of visitors and the staff of our recreation areas. We continue to follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control regarding COVID-19.

All visitors are asked to act responsibly by honoring the 6-foot social distance rule; by staying away from parks and recreation areas if they are sick or have symptoms; by keeping parks clean and practice “pack in and pack out” etiquette; and by always wearing a life jacket when near the water.

Huntington District managed group picnic shelters within the states of Kentucky and Ohio will remain closed until further notice to stay in line with state guidance on limiting group gatherings.

All group shelter reservations in Kentucky and Ohio were previously canceled through May 31. Please visit recreation.gov for information regarding additional reservation cancellation dates.

Reservation holders will be notified of additional shelter reservations cancelations by email and will be automatically refunded. Shelters reservations in Virginia were previously canceled through June 10. All shelter reservations in Virginia from June 11 and after remain valid at this time.

This applies to all Corps-managed campgrounds and shelters locations at Huntington District Lakes including:

Ohio Projects, including Alum Creek Lake, Atwood, Deer Creek Lake, Delaware Lake, Dillon Lake, Paint Creek Lake, Pleasant Hill Lake, Tom Jenkins, Wills Creek, Greenup Locks and Dam, Captain Anthony Meldahl Locks and Dam, Belleville Locks and Dam and Willow Island Locks and Dam.

Kentucky Projects including Dewey Lake, Fishtrap Lake, Grayson Lake, and Greenup Locks and Dam.

Virginia Projects including John W. Flannagan Dam and North Fork of Pound.

Updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington District are available on its website, Facebook and Twitter.

For more information, please contact the Public Affairs Office at 304-399-5353.

